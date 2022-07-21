Highly Commended artworks in Alwani Summer Painting Competition

Nine paintings were recently announced as highly commended at the Alwani Summer Painting Competition, which is currently open at the Fine Arts Gallery.

Naomi Duarte took the first prize of £5000 for her piece “A study of Stand-Still Innocence”.

The highly commended pieces are as follows:

Benjamin Hassan had two pieces highly commended, “Café Concerto” and “Roberto”.

“Milan” by Leslie Gaduzo.

“Oblivion” by Yeyo Garcia Arguez.

“In the Barrel” by Rose Viñales.

“Miami Beach Rocks Revisited” by Sebastian Rodriguez.

“Bouquet in Glass Vase” by Valerie Gisarego Gaduzo.

“Balancing Act, Jaipur, India” by Caroline Canessa.

“Bathers in Catalan Bay” by Gill Welland.

The exhibition is open daily at the Fine Arts Gallery until Friday, August 5.