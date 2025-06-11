Historic agreement reached on Rock's future relationship with EU

A historic political agreement was reached on Wednesday for a treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the EU.

The agreement comes after nearly four years of prolonged and intense negotiation and seeks to guarantee fluidity across the border for both people and goods.

It was finalised in Brussels during a high-level meeting between UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, European trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic, Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

The agreement between the UK and the EU foresees a fluid border between Gibraltar and Spain that will not require checks on people crossing.

There will be "dual border control checks for arrivals by air at Gibraltar airport, carried out by Gibraltar and Spanish officials," the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement.

"Immigration and law and order in Gibraltar will remain the exclusive responsibility of Gibraltar’s authorities."

"Spanish officials will be responsible for ensuring the integrity of the Schengen Area, in a model similar to French police operating in London’s St Pancras station."

The deal also secures a bespoke arrangement for goods and customs to enter Gibraltar across the land border, "avoiding the need for onerous checks".

It also guarantees "full operational autonomy of the UK’s military facilities in Gibraltar", which play a vital role in protecting regional security and important trade routes, the FCDO statement said.

The agreement also opens up the opportunity for flights to operate from Gibraltar airport to EU destinations, "increasing Gibraltar’s connectivity to the continent and improving its prosperity".

A clause agreed by all sides which makes "explicitly clear" that the final treaty "does not impact sovereignty", the statement said.

The announcement came with little detail on the actual content of the treaty text itself, which is well advanced but has yet to be finalised before being translated into the EU’s 24 languages and undergoing legal checks.

Only once that is completed will the treaty be signed and published, a normal process that will likely take several more months, not least because the Commission shuts down for August.

Once that is completed, the treaty will have to be ratified by the UK, EU and Gibraltar parliaments.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the agreement was a “breakthrough” after years of uncertainty and that the UK’s commitment to Gibraltar “remains as solid as the Rock itself”.

Mr Lammy held talks with Gibraltar’s leaders, members of the opposition and the business community before leaving the British overseas territory to head to Brussels on Wednesday morning.

"This government inherited a situation from the last government which put Gibraltar’s economy and way of life under threat. Today’s breakthrough delivers a practical solution after years of uncertainty," he said.

“Alongside the Government of Gibraltar, we have a reached an agreement which protects British sovereignty, supports Gibraltar’s economy and allows businesses to plan for the long-term once again.

“I thank the Chief Minister and his Government for their tireless dedication throughout the negotiations. The UK’s commitment to Gibraltar remains as solid as the Rock itself.”

Chief minister Fabian Picardo called the deal a “historic agreement”.

“I’m delighted we have finalised a conclusive political agreement which will bring legal certainty to the people of Gibraltar, its businesses and to those across the region who rely on stability at the frontier," he said.

“I have worked hand in glove with the UK Government throughout this negotiation to deliver the deal Gibraltar wants and needs – one that will protect future generations of British Gibraltarians and does not in any way affect our British sovereignty."

“Now is the time to look beyond the arguments of the past and towards a time of renewed cooperation and understanding. Now the deal is done, it’s time to finalise the treaty.”

"As the only UK overseas territory which shares a border with the EU, today’s political agreement provides a practical solution for the unique situation faced by the people of Gibraltar whose livelihoods depend on a fluid border."

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares echoed the messages from the UK camp.

"Today we have reached a historic agreement" that "marks a before and after for stability, cooperation and well-being," and "is also a new beginning in the relationship between Spain and the United Kingdom," Mr Albares told reporters.

Mr Albares said "a shared prosperity zone has been achieved (...), with the 15,000 people who travel daily between Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar and the 300,000 Andalusians in the area in mind."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also welcomed news of the agreement.

"Today is a great day for the Campo de Gibraltar," he said, underscoring that Spain's core position on sovereignty - which the UK and Gibraltar rejevt - remained unchanged.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also reacted to news of the agreement.

In a post on X, she said: “It safeguards the integrity of Schengen and the Single Market, while ensuring stability, legal certainty and prosperity for the region.”

This post was last updated at 5.38pm. Check back later for more updates.