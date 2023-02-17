HMS Scott arrives in Gibraltar

HMS Scott arrived in Gibraltar for maintenance and handover this week at HM Naval Base.

Built as an ocean survey vessel, HMS Scott was specially designed to carry the modern High Resolution Multi Beam Sonar System (HRMBSS).

This echo sounder is capable of collecting depth information over a strip of the seabed several kilometres wide.

Since her last visit to Gibraltar in November 22, HMS Scott has scanned a further 100,000km2 of ocean floor, this is five times the size of Wales or 14,700 times the size of Gibraltar, a statement from British Forces Gibraltar said.

HMS Scott is the largest survey vessel in Western Europe, and the fifth largest vessel in the Royal Navy.

Named after the famous Arctic explorer Robert Falcon Scott, she also has an auxiliary role as a command platform for mine counter measures vessels.

“We’re delighted to be back here in Gibraltar,” HMS Scott’s Commanding Officer, Commander Harrison said.

“We always receive a very warm welcome. Since deploying from the UK in July last year, we’ve had a very successful survey period.”

“Indeed, last year we achieved the most successful year in the ship’s history – collecting more data than ever before.”

“This is all down to the diligence and professionalism of my fantastic crew.”

“We will conduct maintenance and re-store while here in Gibraltar, to get ready for the next phase of our deployment.”

HMS Scott will be conducting maintenance in GibDock shortly.