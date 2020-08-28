Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Aug, 2020

Hockey confirms league is declared null and void

By Stephen Ignacio
28th August 2020

The Gibraltar Hockey Association has confirmed that it has been forced to suspend its intended plans to resume the 2019/20 season after no changes in the release of the sport were seen after August 18. In a communique to its members the association, referring to an earlier notice explained that a deadline of the 18th...

