Hockey confirms league is declared null and void
The Gibraltar Hockey Association has confirmed that it has been forced to suspend its intended plans to resume the 2019/20 season after no changes in the release of the sport were seen after August 18. In a communique to its members the association, referring to an earlier notice explained that a deadline of the 18th...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here