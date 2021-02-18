Hockey5 U16 competition updates
Gibraltar’s Under 16s have been scheduled to play in the Eurohockey’s Hockey5s tournaments for the month of July. In the latest up dates issued by the European governing body it has announced that the 2021 EuroHockey5s U16 Championships (Men and Women) will take place on the following dates at the venues stated. Participating nations have...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here