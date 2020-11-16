Holiday Inn Express Gibraltar awarded 2019 Europe Star Award

The Holiday Inn Express Gibraltar has been awarded the 2019 Europe Star Award in the Trailblazer Award category, adding to its 2018 achievement which saw it awarded ‘The Best Selling Hotel in Pre-Opening’.

The Trailblazer award is awarded to the hotel that has achieved all performance matrix including service quality, customer satisfaction, sustainability indications and staff development.

“We are particularly proud of achieving this award it is a credit to the team and the hard work and dedication since opening in May 2018,” General Manager Egle Miseikyte said.

The award also follows on from a 2018 nomination for ‘The Best Performing Hotel After Opening’, a stage which the Holiday Inn Express Gibraltar shared with the InterContinental Sofia and the Crowne Plaza Paris.

“On behalf of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar I would like to congratulate Holiday Inn Express Gibraltar on receiving this accolade,” Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port, Vijay Daryanani said.

“It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the hotel’s team to have achieved such recognition at European level.”

“Holiday Inn Express Gibraltar has been a vital addition to the local hotel industry, providing accommodation in a specific market segment with a global booking platform.”

“In these challenging times it is extremely encouraging to see that the hotel has been recognised for its quality and its contribution to the hotel industry.”

“This accolade also brings Gibraltar to the attention of the hotel and tourism industry abroad and reinforces our place as one of the most unique destinations in the Mediterranean.”

The Director of Hotel Performance for IHG Diego Alvarez recognised importance of the award.

“It is extremely important to recognise outstanding performance and the tremendous work that our hotel colleagues deliver every day to provide True Hospitality to our guests and customers,” said Mr Alvarez.

“This award is particularly significant because it is adjudicated amongst 1,124 IHG Hotels in Europe across all brands including Kimpton, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Indigo, Voco, Holiday Inn and many more.”

“It is the first time such accolade is awarded to a Holiday Inn Express hotel, it confirms and reinforces the hotel market penetration and places Gibraltar on the map within the largest hotel group in the world.”