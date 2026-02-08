Hound Dogs grab draw against Glacis United

It was a game of two halves between Glacis United and Hound Dogs at the Europa Sports Stadium this afternoon.

An eighth minute goal from Glacis United marked the tone of the first half. Only Hound Dogs keeper Hamm, with some five fine saves ensuring that Hound Dogs continued in the match.

The half time break was to see Glacis United forget how they had dominated. Conceding within eight minutes of the resumption Glacis faded with Hound Dogs with the better chances in the second half.

Both teams coming now towards the end of their league campaign, with both below the top six and therefore out of the championship round, now only have the Rock Cup to look forward to after the final handful of matches left to complete the second round.

Hound Dogs, after beating Bruno Magpies in the Rock Cuo face Lincoln Red Imps in the same competition. Glacis start facing College 1975.