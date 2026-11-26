The Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, presented 15 awards on behalf of His Majesty The King at an investiture ceremony held at the Convent. The awards comprised one British Empire Medal, three Gibraltar Awards, seven Long Service and Good Conduct Medals and four Long Service and Good Conduct 1st Clasps.

They recognised contributions to education, sport, health and wellbeing, as well as long and dedicated service to Gibraltar’s emergency services.

British Empire Medal

Keri Scott received the British Empire Medal for more than 20 years of service to education in Gibraltar. As director of Education, she has led major reforms and championed inclusion and wellbeing.

Her leadership was particularly valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she ensured pupils could continue learning while supporting families and staff.

Gibraltar Awards

Peter Conroy received a Gibraltar Award for services to judo and youth development. During more than 45 years as Head Coach of the Gibraltar Judo Association, he has trained hundreds of athletes, teaching them discipline, respect and perseverance.

CorreLibre Running Club and its founder, Kathryn Morgan, were recognised for services to physical and mental health. The club provides people of all ages and abilities with an opportunity to improve their wellbeing, build resilience and develop lasting social connections.

Joseph Mir was recognised for his contribution to football and youth development. For more than 50 years, he has founded and led College Football Club, which is open to young people of all backgrounds and abilities.

Long Service and Good Conduct Medals

Station Officer Karim Afzan of the Airport Fire and Rescue Service received a medal in recognition of more than 18 years of combined service with the Defence Fire and Rescue Service and the Airport Fire and Rescue Service.

Leading Fire Fighters Jayden Martin and Christian Navas, and Fire Fighters Lee Busto and Yogen Santos of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, also received medals. All four joined the Service in 2008 and have had successful operational careers, while also mentoring the next generation of firefighters.

Chief Inspector Mark Schembri has served in Response, Community Policing, Economic Crime and Corporate Services. He also holds UK accreditations in several specialist policing disciplines.

PC Alexander Povedano was commended in 2008 for his role in rescuing crew members of the FEDRA. He was subsequently named Constable of the Year in 2021.

Long Service and Good Conduct 1st Clasps

Station Officer George Burns and Sub Officer Christian Desoiza of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service joined in September 2001. Both are now among the Service’s most experienced officers.

Two Royal Gibraltar Police officers also received 1st Clasps.

Inspector Deborah Jones became the force’s first female Inspector and played a significant role in developing what is now the Safeguarding Unit.

PC Thomas Risso has served for 25 years. Following a serious workplace injury, he returned to duty and has since become one of the force’s longest-serving Command and Dispatch Officers.

On behalf of His Majesty The King, the Governor extended his congratulations and sincere thanks to all the recipients for their dedicated service to the community.

He said each recipient represented Gibraltar at its best through their community spirit, selfless commitment and tenacity.