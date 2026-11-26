Calpe House has hosted 20,000 patients and their companions in London since it opened 37 years ago, the charity’s chairman, Albert Poggio, told guests at an anniversary reception on Wednesday evening.

Mr Poggio said the figure, which included patients who had stayed more than once, was hugely significant in the context of Gibraltar’s population, adding the charity had touched lives across the community by providing somewhere to stay for people travelling to London for medical treatment and those accompanying them.

Mr Poggio thanked the businesses, associations and members of the public whose donations keep Calpe House going.

He also thanked the staff who, he said, put the trustees’ idea of a ‘home from home’ into practice.

Sir Joe Bossano, the Minister for Inward Investment, attended the reception as the charity’s patron.

Addressing guests, he reflected on Parliament’s recent unanimous decision to honour Calpe House and said it showed the Government, the Opposition and the wider community could speak with one voice.

“This is an example of how we should be doing things in many other areas, where we should never allow our differences to lead to bitterness and enmity,” Sir Joe said.

He said the warmth and familiarity patients found at Calpe House could help them through treatment and recovery., reflecting too on what the charity meant to those who gave their time or money to sustain it.

The Director General of the Gibraltar Health Authority, Dr Paul Bosio, said Gibraltar would continue to send many patients abroad for specialist treatment even as it brought some services back to the Rock.

He praised the charity for making accommodation available free of charge to patients who needed that care, underscoring the value of this service.

“What we have here is globally unique,” he said.

“This is not replicated anywhere else in the world.”

“The idea of having universal access, free at the point of delivery, to accommodation for tertiary care is absolutely mind-blowing.”

“So I would just urge each and every one of you to really think about the importance of what we have, because this doesn't happen anywhere else.”

“We say that very often, but in this case it's true.”

Dr Bosio said he believed the peace of mind that came with having somewhere to stay helped patients recover, adding that he was speaking from his experience as a clinician.

He also read a message from the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, who was in London for the Joint Ministerial Council and was unable to attend the event.

She recalled staying at the original Calpe House with her late father and what it meant to return after a long day at hospital to a place where she was among fellow Gibraltarians.

“Small kindnesses made an enormous difference to us both,” Mrs Arias-Vasquez said in her message.

“I have never forgotten that.”

Mrs Arias-Vasquez said her team now called patients staying at Calpe House every week to ask how they were getting on and whether they needed any further help.

“No one should feel that they have been sent away and forgotten,” she said.

She thanked the staff, volunteers and donors who had sustained the charity and said she had been pleased to vote in Parliament alongside other MPs to award Calpe House the Gibraltar Medallion of Honour.