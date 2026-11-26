The Government of Gibraltar has published draft legislation to introduce new offences relating to the possession of child abuse images, including drawings and computer-generated images, and material containing instructions on the sexual abuse of children.

The 20-page Bill is yet to be debated by Parliament and, if approved, will amend the Crimes Act 2011 and introduce a new offence of possessing prohibited images of children that are not photographs or pseudo-photographs, extending existing legislation to cover other forms of imagery.

Possession of indecent photographs and pseudo-photographs of children is already criminalised under section 256 of the Act.

The Bill also creates a new indictable offence covering the possession of material containing advice or guidance on the sexual abuse of children, commonly referred to as paedophile manuals.

The offence is intended to target instructional material that could be used to facilitate child sexual abuse or child trafficking for sexual exploitation. A conviction on indictment could carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

The legislation also widens the definition of a position of trust and includes people who regularly coach, teach, train, supervise or instruct children in a religious, sporting or youth organisation setting.

Youth organisations specifically set out in the Bill include the Scouts Association, Girlguiding Gibraltar, St John Ambulance and the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, though the reference is not limited to these.

The Bill also makes amendments to the offences of child cruelty and arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence.

Changes are proposed to Sexual Offence Prevention Orders, lowering the threshold for their imposition by removing the requirement that the risk posed must be one of “serious” sexual harm.

Further amendments will add offences to the schedules of the Crimes Act dealing with offences committed outside Gibraltar and the notification requirements and orders applicable to sex offenders.

The Bill also amends the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act 2011 to give the Minister power to make regulations establishing and administering a victim notification scheme.

Consequential amendments will be made to the Prison Act 2011 and the Cautions (Specified Offences) Order 2026 to incorporate the new offences.

The Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham, said the changes formed part of measures to strengthen protections for children and young people.

“We will continue to take a firm approach to serious sexual offending, particularly where children are concerned,” Mr Feetham told this newspaper.

“These reforms introduce new offences, strengthen protections for children and young people, and extend safeguards where positions of trust are abused.”

“Importantly, these offences will also fall within the tougher parole framework and strengthened safeguards governing cautions which I have already introduced in Parliament.”

“Protecting children must remain at the forefront of our criminal justice system. Victims must also be properly supported and kept informed about decisions which directly affect them.”

“This is another important step, but our work does not stop here. We will continue to consider whatever further lawful measures are necessary to strengthen the protection of children, victims and the wider public.”