Impressive sixteenth finish for Gibraltar in WDF World Cup
Gibraltar darts team once again provided reasons for celebration with a top six finish in both the singles and team event in the WDF World Cup held in Denmark last week.
Playing in a tournament in which 50 nations participated, among them the top darts nations, Gibraltar’s 16th placed finish means that they will now be seeded in the next World Cup, a feat which will resonate globally as one of the smallest associations in the globe continue to surprise at the highest level.
Gibraltar did not have the easiest of passages towards their feats. The team led by manager Mr Bado, with Dyson Parody, Justin Hewitt, Craig Galliano and the youngest competitor in the event Nico Bado, at just 13 years of age, faced opponents from Northern Ireland, Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, Hungary, Norway, Slovenia, Belgium, India and others enroute to their successful trip to Denmark.
The first success, was published earlier, came with Craig Galliano’s last 16 in the singles, the highest Gibraltar has attained at an individual level in the World Cup.
This was followed by a last sixteen in the pairs where Gibraltar were beaten by one of the favorites Northern Ireland with the narrowest of margin, defeated 4-3.
In the team event Gibraltar faced Denmark in the last sixteen, losing again by the narrowest of margins 9-7. This coming after Gibraltar had beaten Hungary on their way to the last sixteen.
Victory against Slovenia by 9-2 was dampened by their defeat at the hands of the mighty Netherlands by 9-1 in the group stage.
Gibraltar also saw some significant wins with a 4-1 win against Norway, and a 4-0 win against India, as well as a 4-2 victory against Austria in the pairs. Losing only against Northern Ireland in the last sixteen, and prior to that the republic of Ireland in the last 64.
Significantly also three of Gibraltar’s players reached the last 64 in the singles highlighting the strength of the Gibraltar team overall.
Here are the results for Gibraltar and the rounds they played in:
WDF World Cup Men Teams 2023
Esbjerg, Denmark
Tue 26 September - Sat 30 September
Last sixteen
Denmark 9-7 Gibraltar
Last 32
#15 Gibraltar 9 – 6 Hungary
Round one group
#1 Netherlands 9 – 1 Gibraltar
#3 Gibraltar 9 – 2 Slovenia
WDF World Cup Men Pairs 2023
Last sixteen
Northern Ireland 4 – 3 Gibraltar
Last 32
Gibraltar 4-1 Norway
Last 64
Republic Ireland 4-2 Gibraltar
Gibraltar 4-0 India
Last 128
Gibraltar 4-2 Austria
WDF World Cup Men Singles 2023
Last Sixteen
Brandon Weening 4 – 1 Craig Galliano
Last 32
Craig Galliano 4-1 Raul Invernon
Last 64
Dyson Parody 3-4 Stefan Bellmont
Craig Galliano 4-2 John Neil
Justin Hewitt 1-4 Frank Bruns
Last 128
Dyson Parody 4-2 Michal Kopun
Craig Galliano 4-1 Daniel Hemmerle
Justin Hewitt 4-1 Michael Schelbert
Preliminary Round
Nico Bado 2-4 Sumit Rakshit
Craig Galliano 4-0 Alexander-Veigar Thorvaldsson
Justin Hewitt 4-0 Jonathan Martin