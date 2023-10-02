Impressive sixteenth finish for Gibraltar in WDF World Cup

Gibraltar darts team once again provided reasons for celebration with a top six finish in both the singles and team event in the WDF World Cup held in Denmark last week.

Playing in a tournament in which 50 nations participated, among them the top darts nations, Gibraltar’s 16th placed finish means that they will now be seeded in the next World Cup, a feat which will resonate globally as one of the smallest associations in the globe continue to surprise at the highest level.

Gibraltar did not have the easiest of passages towards their feats. The team led by manager Mr Bado, with Dyson Parody, Justin Hewitt, Craig Galliano and the youngest competitor in the event Nico Bado, at just 13 years of age, faced opponents from Northern Ireland, Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, Hungary, Norway, Slovenia, Belgium, India and others enroute to their successful trip to Denmark.

The first success, was published earlier, came with Craig Galliano’s last 16 in the singles, the highest Gibraltar has attained at an individual level in the World Cup.

This was followed by a last sixteen in the pairs where Gibraltar were beaten by one of the favorites Northern Ireland with the narrowest of margin, defeated 4-3.

In the team event Gibraltar faced Denmark in the last sixteen, losing again by the narrowest of margins 9-7. This coming after Gibraltar had beaten Hungary on their way to the last sixteen.

Victory against Slovenia by 9-2 was dampened by their defeat at the hands of the mighty Netherlands by 9-1 in the group stage.

Gibraltar also saw some significant wins with a 4-1 win against Norway, and a 4-0 win against India, as well as a 4-2 victory against Austria in the pairs. Losing only against Northern Ireland in the last sixteen, and prior to that the republic of Ireland in the last 64.

Significantly also three of Gibraltar’s players reached the last 64 in the singles highlighting the strength of the Gibraltar team overall.

Here are the results for Gibraltar and the rounds they played in:

WDF World Cup Men Teams 2023

Esbjerg, Denmark

Tue 26 September - Sat 30 September

Last sixteen

Denmark 9-7 Gibraltar

Last 32

#15 Gibraltar 9 – 6 Hungary

Round one group

#1 Netherlands 9 – 1 Gibraltar

#3 Gibraltar 9 – 2 Slovenia

WDF World Cup Men Pairs 2023

Last sixteen

Northern Ireland 4 – 3 Gibraltar

Last 32

Gibraltar 4-1 Norway

Last 64

Republic Ireland 4-2 Gibraltar

Gibraltar 4-0 India

Last 128

Gibraltar 4-2 Austria

WDF World Cup Men Singles 2023

Last Sixteen

Brandon Weening 4 – 1 Craig Galliano

Last 32

Craig Galliano 4-1 Raul Invernon

Last 64

Dyson Parody 3-4 Stefan Bellmont

Craig Galliano 4-2 John Neil

Justin Hewitt 1-4 Frank Bruns

Last 128

Dyson Parody 4-2 Michal Kopun

Craig Galliano 4-1 Daniel Hemmerle

Justin Hewitt 4-1 Michael Schelbert

Preliminary Round

Nico Bado 2-4 Sumit Rakshit

Craig Galliano 4-0 Alexander-Veigar Thorvaldsson

Justin Hewitt 4-0 Jonathan Martin