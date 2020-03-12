Indoor Volleyball postponed

The Gibraltar Volleyball Association are the latest sporting association to suspend league matches and training as a precaution to try and prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The GVA have stated that they have decided to take a number of preventative measures to avoid exposure and overcrowding of our venues to do with the recent outbreak of COVID-19.

‘In conjunction with the HM Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority, the GVA denies any spectators at any events, as well as parents/ guardians to refrain from gathering around venue's when dropping off their children.”

‘Further to this, all indoor training and league games will be postponed until April 6th, where the situation will be reassessed and advised on any further action if required.”

The GVA further stated that ‘For teams who wish to continue training at their own risk, the GVA recommend no handshakes and reducing contact to a minimum.”

The association has already scheduled a number of beach volleyball coaching sessions with Greek coach Messalas which are not affected by the postponements at present.