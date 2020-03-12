Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Indoor Volleyball postponed

By Stephen Ignacio
12th March 2020

The Gibraltar Volleyball Association are the latest sporting association to suspend league matches and training as a precaution to try and prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The GVA have stated that they have decided to take a number of preventative measures to avoid exposure and overcrowding of our venues to do with the recent outbreak of COVID-19.
‘In conjunction with the HM Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority, the GVA denies any spectators at any events, as well as parents/ guardians to refrain from gathering around venue's when dropping off their children.”
‘Further to this, all indoor training and league games will be postponed until April 6th, where the situation will be reassessed and advised on any further action if required.”
The GVA further stated that ‘For teams who wish to continue training at their own risk, the GVA recommend no handshakes and reducing contact to a minimum.”
The association has already scheduled a number of beach volleyball coaching sessions with Greek coach Messalas which are not affected by the postponements at present.

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Govt earmarks Europa Point Complex and Retreat Centre as virus facilities

Wed 11th Mar, 2020

Local News

Two dead after collision during high-speed chase at sea

Sun 8th Mar, 2020

Local News

Coronavirus restrictions impact on World Snooker event in Gibraltar

Mon 9th Mar, 2020

Local News

Govt bans all non-essential business travel

Sun 8th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Team Gibraltar qualifies to next round of Running World Cup

12th March 2020

Sports
Gibraltar Darts Open postponed

12th March 2020

Sports
Road race will continue on Sunday but GAAA will make changes

12th March 2020

Sports
Football deciding its next step

12th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020