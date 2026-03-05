Initiative to safeguard referees adopted by Gibraltar FA - Respect called for

At a time when Gibraltar football has been facing the challenge of increased pressures on its referees, a list of incidents in which referees have been at the centre of abuse (something which has been going on for many years now) and with numbers decreasing, the association has launched an awareness campaign highlighting the need to respect referees, especially the younger ones.

The Gibraltar FA’s Refereeing Team along with the Gibraltar referee’s Association will be issuing armbands to all Under-18 and new category 3 referees from March 2026.

In a press statement issued this week the association explained that both Under 18 and new referees will be wearing these armbands in the hope of players, coaches and spectators showing greater respect towards these officials.

“From March 2026, all youth referees (those under the age of 18) will wear a yellow armband to clearly signify that they are not an adult. This initiative provides additional protection for our U18 referees by serving as a visible reminder to players, coaches, and spectators that these officials are young people who should be treated with an extra level of respect, patience, and understanding.

“From March 2026, all new category 3 referees will wear a white armband to clearly signify that they are a new referees over the age of 18. This initiative provides additional protection for our new referees by serving as a visible reminder to players, coaches, and spectators that these officials are in the early stages of their development and should be treated with an extra level of respect, patience, and understanding.

“This initiative is designed to improve respect for young and new category 3 referees, support their development, and address poor behaviour towards match officials across grassroots football.”

The armbands will clearly identify a referee as being under 18 years old or a new category 3 Referee, making them easily recognisable to players, coaches, and spectators.

“The armband acts as a visual reminder to treat young and new referees with respect, patience, and understanding.

“By reducing negative behaviour, our referees can focus on learning, improving their officiating skills, and enjoying their matchday experience.”

Armbands were to be distributed to selected U18/new referees and grassroots match delegates by 4th March 2026.All referees will wear their armband during every match they officiate.

This initiative forms part of a wider effort to retain young and new referees by creating a positive and supportive environment for their development.

Officials also adding “This initiative also forms part of the Association’s Social and Environmental Sustainability Strategy, specifically under our commitments to Child and Youth Protection and the promotion of Respect across all levels of domestic football.”