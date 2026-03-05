Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Initiative to safeguard referees adopted by Gibraltar FA - Respect called for

By Stephen Ignacio
5th March 2026

At a time when Gibraltar football has been facing the challenge of increased pressures on its referees, a list of incidents in which referees have been at the centre of abuse (something which has been going on for many years now) and with numbers decreasing, the association has launched an awareness campaign highlighting the need to respect referees, especially the younger ones.
The Gibraltar FA’s Refereeing Team along with the Gibraltar referee’s Association will be issuing armbands to all Under-18 and new category 3 referees from March 2026.
In a press statement issued this week the association explained that both Under 18 and new referees will be wearing these armbands in the hope of players, coaches and spectators showing greater respect towards these officials.
“From March 2026, all youth referees (those under the age of 18) will wear a yellow armband to clearly signify that they are not an adult. This initiative provides additional protection for our U18 referees by serving as a visible reminder to players, coaches, and spectators that these officials are young people who should be treated with an extra level of respect, patience, and understanding.
“From March 2026, all new category 3 referees will wear a white armband to clearly signify that they are a new referees over the age of 18. This initiative provides additional protection for our new referees by serving as a visible reminder to players, coaches, and spectators that these officials are in the early stages of their development and should be treated with an extra level of respect, patience, and understanding.
“This initiative is designed to improve respect for young and new category 3 referees, support their development, and address poor behaviour towards match officials across grassroots football.”
The armbands will clearly identify a referee as being under 18 years old or a new category 3 Referee, making them easily recognisable to players, coaches, and spectators.
“The armband acts as a visual reminder to treat young and new referees with respect, patience, and understanding.
“By reducing negative behaviour, our referees can focus on learning, improving their officiating skills, and enjoying their matchday experience.”
Armbands were to be distributed to selected U18/new referees and grassroots match delegates by 4th March 2026.All referees will wear their armband during every match they officiate.
This initiative forms part of a wider effort to retain young and new referees by creating a positive and supportive environment for their development.
Officials also adding “This initiative also forms part of the Association’s Social and Environmental Sustainability Strategy, specifically under our commitments to Child and Youth Protection and the promotion of Respect across all levels of domestic football.”

Most Read

Brexit

‘UK wins, Spain loses’ - Feijoo

Wed 4th Mar, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

The Treaty - Prize v Price 

Mon 2nd Mar, 2026

Brexit

CM outlines new policing resources and equipment for treaty rollout 

Mon 2nd Mar, 2026

Brexit

Notifying Spain over residency permits offers ‘additional layer of protection’

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Local News

Wastewater treatment project proposed at ex Brewery Crusher and Little Bay

Wed 4th Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Netball ranked top 20 in world rankings

5th March 2026

Sports
Gotal praises young squad for positive mentality after world cup qualifiers debut defeat

5th March 2026

Sports
Red Hot Futsal Premier league top of the table

5th March 2026

Sports
St Joseph go top of the table with 7-0 win

3rd March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026