Fri 7th Mar, 2025

Injured grey seal found at Naval Base

Images courtesy of The Nautilus Project

By Eyleen Gomez
7th March 2025

In the early hours of Friday morning the team from The Nautilus Project [TNP] were called to assist with an injured grey seal spotted on the slipway at the naval base.

The seal, who Lewis Stagnetto Marine Biologist for TNP believes could be named Luisa and has travelled all the way from Conil, has cuts on its face.

Mr Stagnetto arrived on site to ascertain the extend of the mammal’s injuries.

After assessment he noted they are not life threatening.

“The cut on its face should heal with the saltwater itself,” he told the Chronicle.

“Liaising with British Divers Marine Life Rescue experts, the advice is to guard the seal, keeping people and dogs away to minimise disturbance, allowing the seal to rest,” he added.

He also warned that following further advice from BDMLR the public should not touch the seal.

“They can be aggressive and carry zoonotic diseases,” he said.

Mr Stagnetto gave credit to a Kevin Jeffries who used TNP’s NEMO citizen science network prompting the swift call out and advice, and to and Sarah Neill from BDMLR.

