Injured kestrel rescued near Northern Defences begins recovery at Raptor Unit

A female common kestrel rescued near the Northern Defences is undergoing rehabilitation at the GONHS/DEHCC Raptor Unit after being found weak, underweight and with a broken right wing.

The bird was rescued by Joseph Pallas and brought to the Raptor Unit, where she underwent surgery to pin the damaged wing. Following weeks of recovery and care, the pins have now been removed, and the kestrel is regaining strength.

She is currently in training to rebuild her wing muscles using traditional falconry techniques adapted for conservation.

The Raptor Unit aims to release the kestrel back into the wild once she is fully fit and able to hunt independently.

“Our goal: to see her soar free again, hunting fit and wild, just as nature intended. Every rescue reminds us why we do what we do,” said Mr Robba.