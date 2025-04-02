Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Apr, 2025

Sports

International Breaks: A Busy Period for Referees

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd April 2025

International windows are typically demanding periods for referees and match officials, both on and off the field. The recent Men’s March international window has proven to be no exception, with officials participating in various activities, including Spring workshops, international match officiating, club collaboration workshops, and UEFA’s CORE 61 Programme in Poland.

Referee Manager Patrick Canepa commented on the significance of this period, stating:
“International breaks present a busy schedule for our referees. They offer an excellent opportunity for guidance, coaching, and mentoring. With the upcoming Rock Cup Final, our referees are well-prepared, and it is encouraging to see our international officials gaining valuable experience abroad. Additionally, it is remarkable to see officials returning to CORE after five years. Their dedication to both domestic and international football remains commendable.”

A brief overview of recent activities undertaken by match officials is outlined below:

Spring Workshop with Dan Meeson
UEFA Convention Specialist Dan Meeson recently visited the Rock to engage with referees. He delivered presentations covering key topics such as teamwork, communication, and play restarts, equipping Gibraltar Football League (GFL) officials with the necessary insights as they prepare for the final round of the season. Meeson’s experience as Development Director at PGMOL provided invaluable guidance for the referees’ professional growth.

Annual Fitness Test – SDS
GFL match officials participated in one of their four mandatory fitness tests, designed to assess acceleration, endurance, and overall fitness levels. These evaluations ensure that referees and assistant referees maintain peak physical condition to meet the demands of the game.

FIFA Officials at Mini Tournament in Poland
International referees Seth Galia and Fausti Guerrero officiated at their first FIFA-listed tournament in Poland, overseeing matches in the U17s event. This provided a significant opportunity to receive feedback from UEFA Observers and further develop their officiating skills at an elite level.

UEFA CORE 61 Program
For the first time in six years, referee Denis Perez and assistant Mario Morales attended the UEFA CORE program in Switzerland. Over a 10-day period, they engaged in skill refinement, knowledge acquisition, and mentorship under UEFA’s leading coaches.

Clubs Collaborative Workshop
Referee Manager Patrick Canepa recently met with representatives from GFL clubs to discuss the ongoing season and reinforce collaboration. The workshop provided clubs with insights from a referee’s perspective, fostering a better understanding of the game and contributing to improved on-field performances. This initiative aimed to enhance cooperation and enrich the overall football experience for all stakeholders involved.

