Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 31st May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

International conference on Mediterranean bolsters Gib Uni’s vision for scholarly research

Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
31st May 2025

The 27th annual Mediterranean Studies Association (MSA) International Congress opened at the University of Gibraltar this week. The congress brings together academics from across the globe to share their research on various areas and included some Gibraltar-specific talks. The congress was opened University of Gibraltar Vice Chancellor Prof Catherine Bachleda, the Minister with responsibility of...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

Complaint over Eastside development could put Gib waters issue before international court

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

Northern Defences and Road to the Lines among projects cleared by DPC

Thu 29th May, 2025

Local News

Govt announces new rules and standards for food delivery sector

Thu 29th May, 2025

Local News

Shania Ballester in Miss World final today

Sat 31st May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar chapter of UK Abraham Accords Group launches

29th May 2025

Features
Works progress to transform former St Andrew’s Church into The Rock Sanctuary

29th May 2025

Local News
‘First aid vital for community’

29th May 2025

Local News
Man who sexually abused two girls jailed for seven years

28th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025