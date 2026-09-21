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Mon 21st Sep, 2026

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Sports

International field braves tough conditions at 2026 Gibraltar Runway Swim

By Guest Contributor
21st September 2026

Around 30 swimmers braved windy seas on Sunday for the 2026 Gibraltar International Runway Swim, a gruelling 3.2-kilometre open-water challenge around the western side of Gibraltar’s runway.

Starting from the marina, competitors swam towards Western Beach before turning and making the demanding return journey. Navigation proved particularly challenging, as the coastline, rocks and background appeared to merge into one another, making it difficult for swimmers to maintain their orientation.

Despite the testing conditions, the event attracted an international field, with swimmers from the United Kingdom, Hungary, Spain and Latvia competing alongside local participants.

Safety remained the organisers’ highest priority throughout the event. The Jet Ski Association and Canoe Association provided essential on-water support, while Pretty Sailing marked out the course with buoys to guide competitors safely around the runway.

Christian Chang Chipolina took first place in the male category, while Anya Randall was the first female swimmer home. Both athletes have competed in the Andalucía open-water swimming circuit throughout the summer, achieving a number of podium finishes. Their performances in Sunday’s difficult conditions were further testament to their exceptional fitness and growing strength in open-water competition.

The event also produced an entertaining father-versus-son contest between seasoned triathlete Chris Walker and his ever-improving son, Charlie. The pair battled closely throughout the swim, with the younger Walker narrowly pipping his father at the finish.

Following another successful staging, the Gibraltar International Runway Swim is expected to continue growing, with plans already under way to hold two swims in 2027.

The organisers thanked all the swimmers, volunteers and safety teams whose support and commitment made the event possible.

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