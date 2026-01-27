International Ju-Jitsu Championships Confirmed for Gibraltar in 2026

Gibraltar has been confirmed as the host venue for the United Nations Ju-Jitsu Association World Course and Championships, with the international event set to take place at the Tercentenary Sports Hall on Bayside Road in October 2026.

The announcement was confirmed by Sensei Anthony Joaquin, who has played a central role in bringing the event to the Rock after its original scheduled venue in Sicily was cancelled. Following that cancellation, Joaquin was approached to assist in organising an alternative host location, prompting swift discussions locally to ensure Gibraltar could accommodate an event of this scale.

Organisation of the championships will be carried out in collaboration with Professor Martin Dixon, 10th Dan Ju-Jitsu, founder member of the British Ju-Jitsu Association Governing Body and country representative for the United Nations Ju-Jitsu Association. After meetings with GSLA, confirmation was secured for the use of the Tercentenary Sports Hall, along with the necessary facilities and mats required for international competition.

The event is expected to attract between 300 and 350 participants, bringing significant international attention to Gibraltar’s martial arts community. For Joaquin, the successful bid represents both a professional and personal milestone, reflecting growing international recognition of Gibraltar’s commitment to supporting Ju-Jitsu at the highest level.

The United Nations of Ju-Jitsu is a non-profit organisation whose core mission is to promote the sport through fraternity, solidarity and friendship. Its international courses and championships form part of that wider objective, providing education, competition and cultural exchange among practitioners worldwide. The Ju-Jitsu World Championships, held every two years, have been a fixture of the international calendar since 1994.

The announcement comes at a time when Gibraltar continues to strengthen its reputation as a host of major international sporting events. In September, the Rock hosted the Netball World Youth Cup, has since extended its agreement to stage the Junior Darts Corporation World Championships, and has now been allocated hosting rights for the European Blackball Nations Cup for the next three years. These events add to an already busy international calendar which includes UEFA football fixtures, rugby internationals, as well as cricket and hockey competitions, among other sports.

Hosting the United Nations Ju-Jitsu Association World Course and Championships in October 2026 further reinforces Gibraltar’s growing profile on the international sporting stage.