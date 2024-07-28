Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Irish Independent Reports: Shelbourne Hit with Fine over Chants

By Stephen Ignacio
28th July 2024

Recent reports from the Irish Independent claim that Irish football club Shelbourne has been fined €21,850 for offensive chants and the throwing of missiles onto the pitch during their away Conference League match against St Joseph’s at Europa Point. According to the report, UEFA informed the club last week that the fine was issued “for a combination of the chants and the throwing of objects.”

This incident followed Shelbourne fans chanting “Gibraltar Español” during the match, which led to formal complaints and widespread condemnation from both football and political circles in Gibraltar. The “Gibraltar Español” chants by Irish fans occurred just days after Spanish national squad players Morato and Rodri sang similar chants during a celebration of Spain’s success in the Euros 2024, prompting disciplinary proceedings by UEFA’s disciplinary committee.

While the Irish Independent has reported on the fines, there has been no official confirmation from UEFA, as no mention of sanctions against Shelbourne has appeared on UEFA’s official website.

Recent disciplinary actions for similar offenses by fans have included suspensions from away matches and significant fines. The final decision regarding the sanctions against the Spanish players involved in the chanting incident is still pending, with UEFA’s Ethics Committee yet to issue a final ruling and announcement of any penalties.

