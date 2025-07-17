Island Games sailing

Team Gibraltar’s four sailors were back on the water on Thursday morning with the ILCA 7 category going first.

Representing Gibraltar once again were Brian Brophy and Owen Sparkes.

Brian kept his 15th place position with net points of 117. Owen also retained his 17th position and has net points of 138.

In the afternoon Aron Gaskin and Emily Hignett represented the Rock in ILCA 6.

Aron moved up a place to 12th with net points of 110.5 and Emily stayed on 22nd position with net points of 188.

In the team event Gibraltar came 10th with a point total of 421.