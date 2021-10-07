Isle of Man with an emphatic victory over Malta as Europe Netball Open Challenge starts in earnest
Isle of Man Netball 53-32 Malta Netball The first official competitive match of the Europe Netball Open Challenge tournament saw twenty-third ranked side Isle of Man provide a commanding display from the very start of their match against Malta. The latter tried to keep at a manageable distance from the Isle of Man but were...
