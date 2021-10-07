Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Oct, 2021

Isle of Man with an emphatic victory over Malta as Europe Netball Open Challenge starts in earnest

By Stephen Ignacio
7th October 2021

Isle of Man Netball 53-32 Malta Netball The first official competitive match of the Europe Netball Open Challenge tournament saw twenty-third ranked side Isle of Man provide a commanding display from the very start of their match against Malta. The latter tried to keep at a manageable distance from the Isle of Man but were...

