“It’s amazing” as rugby looks forward to a future in the international community

In a week where Gibraltar sport has celebrated the entry of two of its associations into international federations — both padel and rugby — there was immediate reaction as the latter was announced this Friday. Just twenty-four hours before a Gibraltar select XV faces a Jamaica (UK) side at Lathbury, the news broke of Gibraltar’s entry.

Tim Reed, who during the past three years has been leading Gibraltar Rugby’s development, reacted to the news while at Europa Point Stadium. He told this newspaper: “It’s amazing. I have only been involved for the past three years, since I worked with Gib Rugby, and it’s huge. Basically, we are playing tomorrow and the fact they are going to go out there knowing that this time next year they will be playing in Rugby Europe and representing their country. And that’s what we’ve got to do — get Gibraltarians, young and old, to play rugby and be able to play for their country. It’s amazing.”

Broad smiles greeted the news from players accompanying Mr Reed, as the realisation dawned that just twenty-four hours earlier Gibraltar had only been looking at a future outside European rugby, with little prospect of entering international competitions, let alone representing Gibraltar on the international stage.

Saturday’s match, although not against the official senior Jamaica side, was now transformed into preparation for the future. With grassroots activity early in the morning now becoming a pathway towards senior international rugby — with the prospect of one day playing against the likes of England, Australia or the All Blacks — this was the first day of a potential rebirth of Gibraltar rugby.

Now the 50th member of Rugby Europe, Gibraltar’s rugby will come under scrutiny, but importantly it will be able to tap into the resources and benefits of being part of Rugby Europe, while also looking towards Rugby World.

Although not within the same financial scale as football, Gibraltar rugby is now on an equal footing with the likes of basketball, netball, hockey and other team sports that have joined their respective international federations. A 15-year wait was now over, and Gibraltar’s players could dream of wearing their national shirt one day to represent their country against the many other nations forming the official international rugby community.

The news of Gibraltar’s entry was greeted with excitement across the sports community — another major step in seeing Gibraltar sport recognised globally on an equal footing with others.

“What a week for Gibraltar Sport!” wrote the Gibraltar FA on its official social media channels.

“Huge congratulations to Gibraltar Rugby on becoming Rugby Europe’s 50th Member.

“A historic milestone and another step forward for rugby on the Rock.

“Well done to everyone involved!”

Gibraltar Netball, who only recently hosted the World Youth Cup on the Rock was also to welcome Gibraltar Rugby’s successful bid to enter Rugby Europe.

Gibraltar Netball president Moira Gomez commenting to this newspaper, "Congratulations to Gibraltar Rugby on being accepted into the European Federation! This is a fantastic achievement that reflects your hard work and passion for the sport. We are excited to see the new opportunities and successes this will bring for your players and community as your adventure begins."

GABBA President John Goncalves, who recently hosted a visit by the President of the Spanish basketball federation to Gibraltar, in what was a significant milestone visit highlighting how political rows could be cast aside by sport, was also to add his voice of congratulations.

“ Delighted to learn of Rugby’s success. Perseverance always gets results and you did it!

Well done!”