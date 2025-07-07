Ivan De Haro will be Gibraltar’s flag bearer at Orkney Games

Just weeks ahead of Team Gibraltar heading to Orkney for the Island Games Ivan De Haro has been chosen as Gibraltar’s flag bearer in the opening ceremony in the games this month.

Ivan De Haro is attending his sixteenth Island Games. His first Games were in Guernsey 1987 at the age of 16.

He has participated as a badminton player in thirteen games and as a footballer in the 1997 Jersey Games. He retired as a National Team player after the Gibraltar Games in 2019 at the age of 48 and is now the Team Manager.

As a player Ivan has won a total of 68 National titles in Singles, Men’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles and continues to play in local tournaments, local leagues and attend training sessions with the National Team.

Ivan served in the Gibraltar Badminton Association for over thirty years as Secretary and President and also retired from this after the 2019 Games. He has served in the Gibraltar Island Games Committee for 22 years and is also in the Secretary of the Island Games Badminton Technical Committee.

“I remember being the Water Carrier in the Shetland Islands in 2005 where I got absolutely soaked in the Opening Ceremony. I hope to remain dry in Orkney but I am looking forward to this event and extremely proud to be the Flag Bearer for Gibraltar”.

It was also announced last week that Team Gibraltar’s water carrier is Christian Navas Jnr who will be attending his first games at the age of 17.

He is a five-times Gibraltar Junior squash champion.

He has also represented Gibraltar at international level in football. Also expected to compete in the Champions League again this year for Lincoln Red Imps.

Christian is studying his A levels in PE, accounting and biology at the moment.

“Unfortunately Christian was involved in a traffic accident in February suffering an open fracture to his tibia. However, he has been working hard and making an excellent recovery”