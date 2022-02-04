JASON SEGUI takes number 3
Jason Segui’s quality darts puts his name on the youth ranking 3 title. Jason’s route to the final consisted of wins over Joey Andrades, Leon Martinez, Dylan Duo and lastly Nico Bado in an entertaining final. "There was a maximum of 7 legs played during the final. Both young darting talents proved once again what...
