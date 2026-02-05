Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Feb, 2026

Javier Perianes piano recital postponed due to weather

By Chronicle Staff
5th February 2026

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society has postponed the piano recital by Javier Perianes that was scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 5, at the Convent Ballroom due to severe weather conditions affecting travel to Gibraltar.

The Society said the weather made it impossible for Mr Perianes to travel safely to Gibraltar in time for the concert.

The recital has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 10, and will take place at the Convent Ballroom at 8pm.

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society said it was grateful to Mr Perianes for agreeing to an alternative date at short notice, noting the demands of his international schedule.

Patrons are advised that tickets purchased for the February 5 recital will remain valid for the rescheduled performance on February 10, with no further action required.

Refunds are available via www.buytickets.gi
or by calling +350 56011000.

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society apologised for any inconvenience caused.

