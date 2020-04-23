Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Apr, 2020

Jaylan Hankins keeps his loyalties with UD Las Palmas

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd April 2020

Spanish side UD Las Palmas can continue counting on the loyalty of its young Gibraltarian goalkeeper Jaylan Hankins. Even though the young teenager is presently back on home soil, his determination to return to the Spanish club and succeed with them has not been diminished even though Spain is among the countries hardest hit by...

