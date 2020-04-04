Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 4th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

JK Rowling unveils plans to ease lockdown: People deserve a bit of ‘magic’

Undated handout photo of how Harry Potter At Home will look like on a tablet. JK Rowling has announced plans to bring a dose 2of magic" to people in lockdown.

By Press Association
4th April 2020

By Sherna Noah
JK Rowling has announced plans to bring a dose “of magic” to people in lockdown.

The best-selling author, 54, has unveiled Harry Potter At Home, to help children, parents, carers and teachers during the Covid-19 outbreak.

A new digital hub, hosted on WizardingWorld.com, will feature “information and activities for children, parents and carers”.

Throughout April, families will also be able to access free audiobooks and eBooks of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, the first novel in the wizarding series.

Rowling said: “The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children’s lives as normal and happy as possible while we’re all on lockdown deserve a bit of magic.

“I hope these initiatives will give children and even adults a happy distraction during their enforced stay-at-home time.”

The Harry Potter At Home hub is “an online space for younger children to discover the magic of Harry Potter – either on their own, or reading and listening” with an adult.

Wizarding Wednesdays will provide “creative and craft activities, quizzes and fun things to do for parents and carers”.

Audible is making the audiobook of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone free, while a collaboration with digital library supplier OverDrive will allow members to borrow the first book in the series free in April.

Neil Blair, founder of Rowling’s agency The Blair Partnership, said: “The Harry Potter books have always been a refuge, comfort and escape for readers, and right now we need reading for pleasure more than ever.”

Full details of all the Harry Potter At Home initiatives are at www.harrypotterathome.com.
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

La Linea businessman proposes city’s highest award for Gibraltar and CM

Wed 1st Apr, 2020

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

Twenty-two year old Gibraltarian in front line of Covid-19 crisis in London hospitals

Thu 2nd Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Locally-based woman unable to return to Gibraltar after attending mother’s funeral

Fri 3rd Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Application for farm to be converted into small hotel

4th April 2020

Features
Eight-paragraph novel in the running for International Booker Prize

4th April 2020

Features
Easter at home

4th April 2020

Features
Paintings discovered inside coffin of 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy

4th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020