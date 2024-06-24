Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 24th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Joe Gingell set to release new book ‘The War Came Home’

By Gabriella Peralta
24th June 2024

Local author Joe Gingell is set to release his newest book ‘The War Came Home’ in aid of Clubhouse Gibraltar. The book details a timeline of the events that took place during the evacuation era and the role Gibraltar played during the Second World War. Mr Gingell has researched the evacuation for years and his...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

RBSI secures court order against convicted bank manager

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Local News

Families of deceased in fatal collision case turn to Privy Council in latest challenge

Wed 19th Jun, 2024

Local News

Rapist jailed for over 12 years

Fri 21st Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
GCS to promote culture and arts in new summer programme

24th June 2024

Features
RLSS Gibraltar issues advice on water safety

24th June 2024

Local News
Rapist jailed for over 12 years

21st June 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#BusinessMatters Shifting sands of sanctions need nimble footwork, in the pink and gaming eSummit – the business week

21st June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024