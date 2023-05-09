Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th May, 2023

Sports

Ju-Jitsu Academy gradings

By Stephen Ignacio
9th May 2023

The Ju Jitsu academy held its Gradings on Wednesday 26th April.
A season long under the guidance of their instructors students at the Ju Jitsu academy saw the following gradings awarded.

Group 1 4-7 years
Yellow belts

Matteo Giaquinto
Imran Jalarbi senouni
Noah Rodríguez

Orange belt

Titan Hung Peters

Group 2
8 years and above

White belt

Jake .Valverde
Robert White

Yellow belt

Raul Perez
Enzo Giaquinto
Noah Borg
Kendi Surridge
Scott Ford

Green belt

Alma Baharal
Aisha Kopriva

Purple belt

Freddie Smitham
Leo Takahashi
Sam Bramall

Adult Gradings

Yellow belt
Krisanne Gilbert
Daniel Garcia

Blue belt
Daniel Abramov Jones

