Ju-Jitsu Academy gradings
The Ju Jitsu academy held its Gradings on Wednesday 26th April.
A season long under the guidance of their instructors students at the Ju Jitsu academy saw the following gradings awarded.
Group 1 4-7 years
Yellow belts
Matteo Giaquinto
Imran Jalarbi senouni
Noah Rodríguez
Orange belt
Titan Hung Peters
Group 2
8 years and above
White belt
Jake .Valverde
Robert White
Yellow belt
Raul Perez
Enzo Giaquinto
Noah Borg
Kendi Surridge
Scott Ford
Green belt
Alma Baharal
Aisha Kopriva
Purple belt
Freddie Smitham
Leo Takahashi
Sam Bramall
Adult Gradings
Yellow belt
Krisanne Gilbert
Daniel Garcia
Blue belt
Daniel Abramov Jones