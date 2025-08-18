Julia Horne is Miss Gibraltar 2025

By Neve Clinton

Julia Horne took home the title of Miss Gibraltar this year, on a night celebrating the pageant’s 60th anniversary. For her though, the event represented something even more special, her connection with her sister, who sadly lost her battle to cancer at the age of 19.

“This crown is for us,” Miss Gibraltar wrote on her social media after the contest.

She later told the Chronicle: “My purpose in entering Miss Gibraltar has always been my sister. She has been the driving force behind me taking this step and continues to be my reason.”

“At the same time, I’ve been blessed with the support of my family, friends and partner, who believed in me every step of the way and encouraged me to go for it.”

“I feel incredibly grateful to have such a strong support system around me and to know that my angel is constantly by my side,” she added.

Winning Miss Gibraltar, as well as the Beauty with a Purpose and Miss Interview awards, was “a surreal and humbling experience”.

Ms Horne said her biggest goals when entering the pageant were to grow her confidence and use her platform to “create something special”, speaking about her chosen charity – Cancer Relief Gibraltar - and also being a voice for her sister and her strength.

“It has been a truly transformative experience,” she told the Chronicle.

“This journey has been very challenging at times, both emotionally and physically, but also incredibly rewarding.”

She added she had grown in confidence, made lasting friendships with fellow contestants, and discovered a lot about herself along the way.

“I feel immensely proud, grateful and excited for the journey ahead,” Ms Horne said.

“It’s a moment I will cherish forever.”

During her reign, she hopes to continue raising awareness for causes close to her heart, namely her Beauty with a Purpose, the pageant’s charity initiative, explaining: “My strong connection to Cancer Relief Gibraltar is especially important to me and I want to use this platform to support their incredible work and raise as much awareness as possible.”

She also hopes to use both her and her sister's story of strength and resilience to inspire others in everything, “especially young women, encouraging them to believe in themselves, embrace their strengths, and follow their dreams with confidence.”

Looking ahead to representing Gibraltar at the Miss World pageant, Ms Horne said she was excited and deeply honoured at the opportunity.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase the warmth, culture and resilience of our community and I will do my very best to make Gibraltar proud,” she said.

“To me, it’s about carrying not just my own dreams, but the spirit of our people and the memory of those who inspire me, onto an international platform.”

On her final parade along the catwalk on Saturday night, she took both the crown and the memory of her beloved younger sister, her “driving force, purpose and greatest role model”, along with her, making her family and friends proud, as she rose above grief to shine brightly onstage.

Also shining brightly on the catwalk that night were previous Miss Gibraltar winners dating back to the first contest in 1959, celebrating 60 years of pageantry, showcasing feminine energy and a key aspect of Gibraltarian culture throughout the years.

Alongside winner Julia Horne, on the Miss Gibraltar stage, stood six supportive contestants, who had become her friends throughout the process; Emma Dalmedo, Chelsea Collins, Ashlyn Gonzalez, Thalia Guerra, Niah Guiling and Gabriella Olivero, with Miss Gonzalez taking home 1st Princess and Miss Guiling 2nd Princess.