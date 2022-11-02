Just a week away from Europe Netball U17 Open Challenge tournament
The Gibraltar U17 netball squad is just a week away from making a bid for the Europe Netball U17 Open Challenge title. Gibraltar Netball once again will host the three day event which brings some top level youth netball onto the sports courts in Gibraltar. The Tercentenary Sports Hall will be host to the event...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here