Just a week before Mixed Volleyball Tournament and things hot up
The Gibraltar Volleyball Association this week claim for have been “overwhelmed” by the response to the volleyball tournaments announced this past week. With only three spaces left mid week for the mixed volleyball tournament next Sunday there was optimism for the association in what was quite literally their first season since the facilities were installed...
