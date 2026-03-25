Gibraltar Head Coach Scott Wiseman was adamant today, during a press conference with the media, that Thursday’s first-leg play-off against Latvia was being approached as “just another game”, although he made it clear that Gibraltar always aim to perform at their best and win every match they enter.

Whilst trying not to place undue pressure on his players by overemphasising the importance of the match — where Gibraltar could secure promotion to League C of the Nations League — the Gibraltar head coach admitted he believed automatic promotion should have already been achieved.

“It should have been automatic, in my opinion. We’ll have to do things the hard way now. But we’re also in a different phase, with a younger squad and a transition underway.”

Just a year on from taking over as head coach, and with the play-offs now just 24 hours away, Wiseman reiterated his approach:

“It’s just another game. I think you can build things up too much and that can affect performance. For us, it’s simply the next game in front of us in our journey. Yes, it’s a big occasion and an important match, but we approach it like any other.

“We treat it as just another game. We’ve played big games before and this is another step forward. We’re not trying to overcomplicate things.”

Although Latvia arrive in Gibraltar after a string of poor results, with even their national media questioning whether their head coach will survive beyond the play-offs, Wiseman was keen not to underestimate his opponents.

“I wouldn’t say their backs are against the wall. They finished their last campaign strongly and picked up five points in the World Cup qualifiers, with some good performances. We’re facing a very good team.”

Highlighting how much the squad has changed since Gibraltar last faced Latvia, Wiseman pointed to an ongoing transition within the team.

“The team has completely changed. There are only a couple of players still involved from those games. We’re a very young squad now, still learning, and we’re on a long-term development plan.”

He also acknowledged the challenges in squad selection:

“We’re missing a few players — some due to work commitments, suspensions, or no longer playing. That’s the reality for us as a country. But it creates opportunities for others to step in.”

Commenting on the prospect of promotion to League C — which could help establish Gibraltar as a competitive side between the divisions and move away from the “minnows” label — Wiseman avoided being drawn into the narrative, instead emphasising long-term development.

“Our journey remains the same regardless of the result. This squad is being built for the long term. Whether we’re in League C or D, these players will form the foundation for the future.”

Assessing the squad following this latest transition period, he added:

“There have been a lot of challenges — injuries, suspensions, and player availability. But players have stepped up, and we’ve had some decent performances and results. We’ve also conceded fewer goals, which is a positive.”

Asked whether the absence of Tjay De Barr for the first leg gives others an opportunity, Wiseman was clear:

“Absolutely. TJ is a big character, but others have come in and performed well. Jaden, for example, did very well in the last game. Players have consistently stepped up when called upon.”

Wiseman left little doubt as to Gibraltar’s approach heading into the play-offs:

“We focus on ourselves. There’s no external pressure on us. We’re competitive and want to win, but we also understand where we are in our development.

“We’re still building that identity. This generation is part of a long-term process that started years ago, and we’re continuing to develop it.”