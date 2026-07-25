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Sat 25th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Katie Green finishes second in heat one of the 200m freetstyle

By Stephen Ignacio
25th July 2026

Fourteen-year-old Katie Green became the first female swimmer to take to the pool for Team Gibraltar at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Competing in Heat One of the women's 200m freestyle, she lined up against Dominica's Jasmine Schofield, Eswatini's Hayley Michelle Hoy, Barbados' Toria Alleyne and the Maldives' Meral Ayn Latheef.
The first of six races she is scheduled to compete in over the coming days, Katie recorded a second-place finish in her heat.
Katie turned at the first 50m split in second place with a time of 30.57 before moving into the lead at the halfway mark with a 100m split of 1:04.11. Challenged by Toria Alleyne, she dropped back into second at the 150m turn and maintained that position to finish the race in 2:17.14. Alleyne won the heat in 2:14.75.
With five heats in the event and only the eight fastest swimmers progressing, Katie had to wait for the remaining races to determine her overall placing. Her time left her 2.39 seconds behind the Barbadian swimmer, with competitors from the larger swimming nations still to race.
Heat Two saw seven of the eight swimmers record times faster than Katie's, making qualification increasingly unlikely.
Gibraltar's national record of 2:14.24, set by Elaine Reyes in Cádiz in 2005, remained intact.
Katie Green was to finish 32nd from a field of 36.
The teenager described the experience as "amazing" after finishing.

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