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Sat 25th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Sanderson misses out on National record by 0.04s

By Stephen Ignacio
25th July 2026

Gibraltar's national record holder in the 50m and 100m freestyle, James Sanderson, took to the pool on Saturday at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, competing in Heat One of the men's 50m freestyle.
He lined up against Delroy Tyrrell (GUY), Arvin Shaun Singh Chahal (MAS), Moses Yongai (SLE), Robsen Dick (VAN), Josiah Minott (AIA), Hamza Asif (PAK) and Muhammad Mohamed Fidhyan (SRI).
Sanderson finished fourth in his heat with a time of 24.76 seconds. The 16 fastest swimmers from the heats progressed to the semi-finals, with the remainder eliminated.
His time was just 0.04 seconds outside Gibraltar's national record.
Sanderson remained in the running for the top 16 up until heat five where he was to eventually below the top sixteen. With nine heats completed he was to finish 49th from a field of 68 competing.
The thirty-three year old James Sanderson explained later he had not swam for some seven years before October/November time, and was happy with his performance.

updated with final position

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