Sun 14th Dec, 2025

Kayleigh Buttigieg awarded in Royal Miniature Society Annual Exhibition

By Chronicle Staff
14th December 2025

Gibraltarian artist Kayleigh Buttigieg has received two awards at the Royal Miniature Society Annual Exhibition in London, where all five of her submitted works were selected and sold.

The miniature oil paintings, ranging from two to six centimetres in size, were displayed at the Bankside Gallery, opposite Tate Modern. One of the pieces was purchased by a judge, a London art critic.

Ms Buttigieg received the Joan Cornish Willies Award for Outstanding Traditional Oil Painting and a Gold Bowl Honourable Mention. She has also been accepted this year as an Associate Member of the Royal Miniature Society.

Although known primarily for her wider studio practice, she described the miniatures as a small side project that developed alongside her main body of work and has gained unexpected recognition.

