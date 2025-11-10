Kim Baglietto wins Half Marathon in Cadiz (female category) finishing 41st from 1901 runners finishing

Gibraltar Lourdians athlete Kim Baglietto as to taken top podium in the women's category of the Cadiz half marathon.

Racing this Sunday in the "II Media Maratón Ciudad de Cádiz" Kim Baglietto was to finish first in her category with a time of 1hr 22.28 minutes finishing 41st overall (inclusive of men) and first in the senior female category. This some three minutes ahead of the second placed senior female runner.

Her 41st placed overall finish in itself an extraordinary achievement with a total of 1901 runner completing the course.

Speaking to the Spanish media, Kim Baglietto as to state that she had entered without "much expectations" and had hoped for a top three finish although she had not prepared formally for the event having to juggle training between her teaching profession and her repairs to her home.

Although usually aiming to compete in the Malaga Half Marathon in December Kim Baglietto stated that she will be skipping this event and will be hoping to race instead in the Seville half marathon where she broke the Gibraltar national record the last time she competed.

The Gibraltar record presently stands at 1:19:43 held by Kim herself, this just two minutes below the time recorded in Cadiz this weekend.

Archive image, courtesy GAAA - Kim Baglietto racing in Gibraltar in the Road Runner League last season