Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Kim Baglietto wins Half Marathon in Cadiz (female category) finishing 41st from 1901 runners finishing

Archive image - Kim Baglietto racing in Gibrlatar

By Stephen Ignacio
10th November 2025

Gibraltar Lourdians athlete Kim Baglietto as to taken top podium in the women's category of the Cadiz half marathon.
Racing this Sunday in the "II Media Maratón Ciudad de Cádiz" Kim Baglietto was to finish first in her category with a time of 1hr 22.28 minutes finishing 41st overall (inclusive of men) and first in the senior female category. This some three minutes ahead of the second placed senior female runner.
Her 41st placed overall finish in itself an extraordinary achievement with a total of 1901 runner completing the course.
Speaking to the Spanish media, Kim Baglietto as to state that she had entered without "much expectations" and had hoped for a top three finish although she had not prepared formally for the event having to juggle training between her teaching profession and her repairs to her home.
Although usually aiming to compete in the Malaga Half Marathon in December Kim Baglietto stated that she will be skipping this event and will be hoping to race instead in the Seville half marathon where she broke the Gibraltar national record the last time she competed.
The Gibraltar record presently stands at 1:19:43 held by Kim herself, this just two minutes below the time recorded in Cadiz this weekend.

Archive image, courtesy GAAA - Kim Baglietto racing in Gibraltar in the Road Runner League last season

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest fugitive wanted for murder as he tried to enter Gib

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Local News

Community collaboration produces handcrafted poppy displays for Remembrance Day

Fri 7th Nov, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish complaint over Eastside project sent back to La Linea court on appeal - report 

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Local News

Gibraltarian commercial pilot completes first flight to Gibraltar

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Features

Newly exposed base of Spanish wall reveals the extents of Gibraltar’s ‘second line of defence’

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Magpies save themselves from being thrown out of the league

7th November 2025

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps keep their qualification dreams alive with draw against Rijeka

6th November 2025

Sports
U19 squad for European Championship qualifiers announced alongside senior and U21s

5th November 2025

Sports
Gibraltar U23s beat Jamaica - Match Report

5th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025