Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Kingsway set for first scheduled quarterly maintenance

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
5th June 2023

The operators of Kingsway tunnel have confirmed that scheduled quarterly maintenance will take place overnight from June 12 to 15.

“This is part of the routine maintenance programme that forms part of the contract for the safe management and operation of the tunnel,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

“Each night from June 12 to 15 at 9pm, a single bore will be completely closed to traffic and will re-open at 6am the next morning.”

“The opposite bore will operate with a contraflow to ensure that both northbound and southbound traffic can continue to flow along Kingsway, with a reduced speed limit of 30 km/h to ensure the safety of all users.”

“Maintenance works will also affect the pedestrian subway on the evening of June 14.”

“To avoid disruption to their journeys, pedestrians are encouraged to use Winston Churchill Avenue as an alternative route.”

“Appropriate signage will advise motorists and pedestrians of the diversions in advance.”

The Government spokesman said the Government of Gibraltar takes this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these routine maintenance works, adding that these are “essential to the continued safe operation of the tunnel at Kingsway”.

Most Read

Local News

Students and teachers adopt AI as learning tool, but wisely

Mon 5th Jun, 2023

Features

The darkest chapter

Thu 1st Jun, 2023

Local News

Kingsway set for first scheduled quarterly maintenance

Mon 5th Jun, 2023

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

Globix liquidators grapple with web of crypto wallets in search of $42m

Tue 30th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt has ‘failed to lead’ on environment, GSD says

5th June 2023

Local News
GFSB urges faster transition to circular economy

5th June 2023

Local News
Community's Relay for Life signals hope and remembrance

5th June 2023

Local News
Bad weather delays final phase of OS35 removal operation

5th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023