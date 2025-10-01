Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Kitchen Studios announces creative takeover of GEMA Gallery

Nikolai Celecia.

By Gabriella Ramagge
1st October 2025

Kitchen Studios has announces a special three-month creative takeover of GEMA Gallery to mark the gallery’s 10th Anniversary.

The takeover is in collaboration with Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture and starts on October 3, 2025.

For Kitchen Studios this takeover marks their return to Montagu Bastion, the site of their very first open studio, to celebrate a decade of contemporary art with a season of workshops, exhibitions, and performances.

The programme brings artists, families, and curious minds together, transforming the gallery into a living studio where experimentation and community meet.

The programme commences on Friday, October 3, at 6.30pm.

Opening night with Nikolai Celecia and Phoenix Dance aerialist Amy who will also be the model for the Drink n Draw starting at 7pm.

Events to follow during the month of October include Neon Workshops, Live music by Jesse Tree, Halloween Magic Potions for Kids, Sun Top printing and open studios every Wednesday where you can come and work in the space.

"We’re very excited to be returning to GEMA to celebrate its 10th anniversary," said Kitchen Studios president Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga.

"We have a comprehensive schedule of events lined up for all ages, skill sets and artistic disciplines.”

“Kitchen Studios is all about conversation, collaboration and trying to inspire people to do more with art, explore new avenues and above all come together with good community spirit."

Follow Kitchen Studios on social media platforms (@gibkitchen) and subscribe to their newsletter via their website for monthly updates and booking information.

Most Read

Sports

NWYC2025 - Australia Netball World Youth Cup Champions

Sun 28th Sep, 2025

Local News

RGP finds no grounds to reopen case on alleged witness inducement after audit review

Tue 30th Sep, 2025

Local News

Stellar students achieve top marks in rare academic feat

Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Local News

CM makes complaint to RGP over allegedly ‘defamatory and threatening’ videos

Tue 30th Sep, 2025

Local News

Traffic disruptions ‘unavoidable’ in £1.8m project to future-proof sewage infrastructure, Govt says

Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Sovereign Young Artist Competition 2026 launches in partnership with GCS

1st October 2025

Features
Bosom Buddies presents ‘The Spoken Word’

1st October 2025

Features
Beach clean collects 340kg of waste

1st October 2025

Features
A homecoming concert for Nicholas Martin with Destello Azul

1st October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025