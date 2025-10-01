Kitchen Studios announces creative takeover of GEMA Gallery

Kitchen Studios has announces a special three-month creative takeover of GEMA Gallery to mark the gallery’s 10th Anniversary.

The takeover is in collaboration with Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture and starts on October 3, 2025.

For Kitchen Studios this takeover marks their return to Montagu Bastion, the site of their very first open studio, to celebrate a decade of contemporary art with a season of workshops, exhibitions, and performances.

The programme brings artists, families, and curious minds together, transforming the gallery into a living studio where experimentation and community meet.

The programme commences on Friday, October 3, at 6.30pm.

Opening night with Nikolai Celecia and Phoenix Dance aerialist Amy who will also be the model for the Drink n Draw starting at 7pm.

Events to follow during the month of October include Neon Workshops, Live music by Jesse Tree, Halloween Magic Potions for Kids, Sun Top printing and open studios every Wednesday where you can come and work in the space.

"We’re very excited to be returning to GEMA to celebrate its 10th anniversary," said Kitchen Studios president Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga.

"We have a comprehensive schedule of events lined up for all ages, skill sets and artistic disciplines.”

“Kitchen Studios is all about conversation, collaboration and trying to inspire people to do more with art, explore new avenues and above all come together with good community spirit."

Follow Kitchen Studios on social media platforms (@gibkitchen) and subscribe to their newsletter via their website for monthly updates and booking information.