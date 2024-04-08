Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Apr, 2024

Sports

Kosovo u19 finish group leaders in Women’s U19 Championship Group B3 qualifiers

By Stephen Ignacio
8th April 2024

Kosovo 2-1 Israel

Kosovo U19 emerged as group leaders in the Women’s U19 Championship Group B3 qualifiers after a closely contested match against Israel, ending with a score of 2-1.

In the decisive encounter on the final day of matches, Kosovo and Israel, both having won their previous matches, faced off in an early morning kickoff. The match promised to be a physical battle between two strong teams competing for the top spot in the group. With Israel holding the advantage in goal difference, the winner would claim the top position in the group.

Israel dominated possession in the first half-hour, but Kosovo posed a significant threat when attacking. Quick counters and chasing by Kosovo forced Israel’s defenders to remain vigilant. Both goalkeepers acted as sweepers, confidently coming out of their areas to clear the ball and support their defensive lines.

Israel broke the deadlock on the 35th minute with a goal from Tal, whose shot found the back of the net after a deflection off a Kosovo player. Kosovo searched for an equalizer, with Islami’s free-kick well punched clear by the confident Israeli goalkeeper on the 39th minute.

Despite Israel’s lead, the match continued at a high pace, with both teams showing little hesitation. Kosovo’s technical bench disputed decisions by the referee, earning a yellow card, while challenges from Kosovo led to calls from Israel’s supporters for more action from the officials.

The first half ended with Israel holding onto their narrow lead, but Kosovo started the second half strongly, asserting themselves and putting pressure on Israel’s defense. Kosovo’s relentless pressure paid off with an equalizing goal from a corner, celebrated with fervor by players and bench alike.

Kosovo continued to press forward, and after 71 minutes, Gashi hammered home a close-range shot to give Kosovo the lead. As the match entered its final minutes, Israel attempted to mount a comeback, but Kosovo’s defense held firm.

Despite Israel’s efforts, Kosovo maintained their pressure and secured a 2-1 victory, confirming their position as group champions in the Women’s U19 Championship Group B3 qualifiers.

