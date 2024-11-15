Last minute penalty leaves Gibraltar having to wait for final group match result

San Marino 1

Gibraltar 1

Gibraltar were denied immediate automatic promotion as San Marino equalized with a controversial penalty in the final minutes.

The Nations League group match between San Marino and Gibraltar had the feel of a cup final.

Whoever won the match would secure automatic promotion from League D to League C. A draw would leave the final group standings dependent on the result of the upcoming match between San Marino and Liechtenstein. Gibraltar, playing their final group match and entering it with a two-point lead, knew it was a “winner-takes-all” scenario.

San Marino, a younger team playing in front of their home crowd, presented a very different challenge compared to the last time Gibraltar had gained promotion against the same opponents. Surprisingly, after just a decade, San Marino’s players still appeared more like amateurs on the pitch compared to Gibraltar’s semi-professionals. Most of Gibraltar’s team now play full-time football, with only a handful still working jobs. In contrast, San Marino’s pre-match training had to be scheduled around their players’ work commitments.

Gibraltar entered the match as favorites, having been promoted once before, while San Marino languished at the bottom of UEFA’s rankings. However, San Marino’s Nations League campaign had been a revelation, including a historic win against Liechtenstein and performances showcasing determination and an unexpected level of quality. This match was a historic moment for San Marino as they aimed for promotion, despite being considered minnows in world football.

First Half

Jayce Olivero’s long throw in the opening minutes set the tone for Gibraltar, who pressed high and looked to dictate the pace of play—exactly what the home side had hoped to avoid. Gibraltar favored short passes and controlled possession, forcing San Marino to chase the ball. While Gibraltar could afford to go all out in their final group match, San Marino had another fixture to fall back on, making a draw less costly for them.

Tjay De Barr’s creativity caused problems early. In the 8th minute, he sidestepped Rossi, whose clumsy challenge clipped De Barr and brought him down, conceding a penalty. Rossi, hands on his head, knew he had made a mistake. Gibraltar’s captain, Walker, struck the penalty confidently, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way amidst the whistles and jeers from San Marino fans. Walker’s goal gave Gibraltar a 1-0 lead, leaving the cold San Marino night to settle over the stadium.

Gibraltar’s early pressure rattled San Marino, and De Barr continued to torment their defense. However, on the 13th minute, San Marino appealed for a penalty of their own, only for the referee to wave it off. Gibraltar briefly sat back to protect their lead, a strategy that had often backfired in the past, and San Marino began pushing forward.

San Marino came close to equalizing in the 17th minute when a deflected cross caused chaos in Gibraltar’s six-yard box. The ball bounced dangerously, but San Marino’s players failed to capitalize, allowing Gibraltar to clear. Moments later, De Barr led a counter-attack, forcing a foul and a yellow card for San Marino.

By the 20th minute, San Marino began dominating possession, dictating the pace of play. Gibraltar, however, focused on closing down spaces and exploiting counter-attacking opportunities, albeit with decreasing frequency as the half progressed.

In the 27th minute, De Barr timed a perfect run, beating his markers but being forced wide. His curling shot narrowly missed the far post, reminding San Marino of Gibraltar’s counter-attacking threat. This pushed San Marino back, giving Gibraltar more room to control the midfield.

San Marino nearly equalized in the 32nd minute with a quick counter. A cross into the box found a player’s outstretched foot, but the shot struck the post, leaving Gibraltar’s defense exposed but fortunate.

Gibraltar’s Scanlon tested San Marino’s keeper in the 36th minute, but the latter rose to the challenge. As the first half wound down, Gibraltar slowed the pace, with Scanlon taking on a central role to shield the ball and create space.

In injury time, Walker’s free kick found Torrilla behind the San Marino defense, but Torrilla failed to control the ball. Gibraltar hit the post moments later, but play was called back for a handball by Annesley.

Second Half

The second half began with high tension as both sides sought to settle into the game. San Marino, desperate to level the score, played with urgency. Gibraltar wasted a corner on the 56th minute, and San Marino picked up another yellow card for a blatant shirt pull on De Barr.

San Marino showed their tactical awareness by catching Gibraltar offside with a clever defensive push during a free kick, showcasing how well-prepared they were for Gibraltar’s set-piece strategies.

By the 60th minute, San Marino had made three substitutions, while Gibraltar had yet to make any changes. The game became increasingly scrappy, breaking San Marino’s momentum and allowing Gibraltar to settle defensively.

On the 66th minute, De Barr stole the ball inside San Marino’s penalty area after a defensive mistake. His powerful shot seemed destined for the net, but Colombo, San Marino’s goalkeeper, produced a miraculous save, tipping the ball onto the crossbar.

As the match entered its final stages, Gibraltar introduced Mouehli for Scanlon, opting for a more defensive setup. San Marino, visibly tiring, struggled to break through Gibraltar’s disciplined defensive lines.

In the 89th minute, controversy struck. Jolley’s challenge on Nanni led to a penalty for San Marino. Nanni, who had been quiet in the second half, stepped up and converted, becoming the local hero and keeping San Marino’s promotion hopes alive.

Final Minutes

With four minutes of injury time, Gibraltar pressed forward in search of a winner. They immediately won a corner, but San Marino cleared from their goalmouth. Banda was called into action moments later, saving at Nanni’s feet as San Marino countered.

The match ended in a dramatic draw, denying Gibraltar automatic promotion and leaving their fate dependent on Mondwy’s result between San Marino and Liechtenstein. Despite the setback, Gibraltar remain in contention for promotion, either through results going their way or a playoff against one of League C’s lowest-ranked teams.

Gibraltar Captain Liam Walker later expressed his disappointment saying “it was there for the taking” in comments after the match to GBC, also expressing initial concerns over the penalty decision where he described the San Marino players “falling over and looking for it,” although saying he still had to watch the replay.

In the meantime in Gibraltar a message of hope and support was shone onto the north face of the Rock of Gibraltar as England U21s took on Spain’s U21. The message “we are with Valencia” shone onto the Rock as the match took place in La Linea’s new stadium which has Gibraltar as its backdrop. Sports and humanitarian support coming together beyond the cross border differences and politics.

