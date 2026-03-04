Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Mar, 2026

Leadership of Gibraltar Sea Scouts handed over at Founders’ Day Parade

By Chronicle Staff
4th March 2026

Leadership of the Gibraltar Sea Scouts was formally handed over during the Founders’ Day Parade, last weekend, as longstanding Group Scout Leader, Eliott Cohen, retired from the role after 35 years.

Mr Cohen has been involved with the Sea Scouts for more than 60 years, spending most of his life working with and supporting successive generations of Scouts.

During the parade, he passed the leadership to Joseph Llufrio, who will now take on the role.

The group marked the occasion by thanking Mr Cohen for his long service and describing him as a lasting part of the Sea Scouts family.

