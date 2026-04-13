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Mon 13th Apr, 2026

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Features

Leading cellist set to perform in Convent Ballroom

Photos by Peter Adamik

By Chronicle Staff
13th April 2026

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society will host a recital featuring one of the world’s leading cellist’s Bruno Delepelaire and pianist Kim Barbier at the Convent Ballroom on April 23 at 8pm.

Mr Delepelaire, First Principal Cellist of the Berliner Philharmoniker since 2013, has established himself as one of the most distinguished cellists of his generation.

A recipient of the 2023 Opus Klassik Award for Young Talent of the Year, he is celebrated for his dynamic career as a soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral leader.

Joining him is Kim Barbier, an internationally acclaimed French-Vietnamese pianist known for her refined artistry and versatility.

Having performed with leading orchestras across Europe and Asia, Barbier has collaborated with eminent conductors and artists, and has appeared at prestigious festivals including the Salzburg Easter Festival.

This is Bruno Delepelaire’s second visit to Gibraltar ten years after The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society first invited him to the Rock.

The programme will include Edvard Grieg’s Cello Sonata in A minor, Op. 36, Franz Schubert’s Arpeggione Sonata in A minor, D. 821, and Astor Piazzolla’s Grand Tango.

Ernest Gomez, Chairman of the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, said: “We are honoured to welcome back, ten years later, Bruno Delepelaire, one of the world’s foremost cellists, alongside the exceptional pianist Kim Barbier.”

“This recital represents a rare opportunity for Gibraltar audiences to experience musicians of the highest international calibre in an intimate and inspiring setting.”

Tickets are priced at £25 and are available via www.buytickets.gi.

A limited number of tickets at £12 are available for senior citizens, with free tickets for students and children available from the John Mackintosh Hall at 308 Main Street.

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