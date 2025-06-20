Legal sector engagement on anti-financial crime reinforced through cross-sector training

A training session aimed at strengthening the legal profession’s role in Gibraltar’s anti-money laundering, combatting the financing of terrorism, and counter-proliferation financing (AML/CFT/CPF) framework was held today.

The session was delivered jointly by the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit (GFIU), the Legal Services Regulatory Authority (LSRA) and the Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers (GACO).

Speakers included Crown Counsel Michael Adamberry from the Ministry of Justice, GFIU Director Edgar Lopez, and Head of Operations Carl Ramagge. The session brought together senior legal practitioners to improve understanding of AML/CFT/CPF obligations, money laundering and terrorist and proliferation financing risks, and red flag indicators specific to the legal sector.

The training focused on the number and quality of Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) submitted by the legal profession. Legal services are considered vulnerable to criminal exploitation, and the submission of timely and high-quality SARs is seen as critical to Gibraltar’s broader AML/CFT/CPF efforts.

Case studies were used to explore practical vulnerabilities and emphasise the legal sector’s responsibilities in identifying and reporting suspicious activity.

This was the second in a three-part series of sessions and reflects Gibraltar’s coordinated approach to protecting the legal sector through collaboration between public bodies, including government authorities and the independently regulated LSRA. The initiative combines operational insights from the GFIU with regulatory guidance from the LSRA.

The Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham, said: “Gibraltar is committed to improving the submission of SARs through proactive engagement and tailored capacity-building, through sessions like this one.”

“This session highlights the vital role of legal professionals in safeguarding Gibraltar’s financial system against misuse.”

“I am pleased to see strong collaboration between government authorities and the LSRA, working together to deliver focused, high-quality engagement. This is a clear demonstration of our jurisdiction’s commitment to meeting international standards and maintaining a robust and informed legal sector.”

LSRA CEO Francis Muscat said: “Effective collaboration between the LSRA and the GFIU is essential to enhancing the quantity and quality of SARs for the legal sector.”

“By working closely together with government authorities, we are supporting legal practices to meet their legal obligations by strengthening awareness and improving guidance.”

“This will ultimately contribute to a more robust and proactive AML/CFT/CPF framework for Gibraltar.”