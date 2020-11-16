Library membership card design competition launched

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) has launched a competition to select creative designs for the new John Mackintosh Hall Library membership cards as part of Literature Week.

A maximum of four images will be chosen by judges to be used on the new library cards, with the winning participants each receiving a book voucher worth £100. The four designs selected will be used on the new Library Cards.

“The Library is not only about books, and as an establishment that has been running since the 1960’s is very much part of the community,” a Government statement said.

“The Library continues with its efforts to attract new members, make them feel welcome and take on their feedback and proposals where possible.”

“Great efforts have been made to re-evaluate and update processes and its offerings to reflect this. The new Membership Cards are part of these continuing improvements.”

“We would like [everyone] to be involved in this process and design an artwork which will be part of the new Library Membership Card.”

“The designs will need to be of a literary theme or related to the Library. They can also be related to Gibraltar, to reflect the community or represent our culture.”

For more information, conditions of entry and the library card template please contact GCS’ Development Unit on tel: 200 49161 or email: jmhlibrary@culture.gov.gi

The John Mackintosh Hall Library remains open to the public adhering strictly with all Public Health Covid-19 advice, the Government said.