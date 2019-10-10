Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Life-long learning’ is the target for TG

Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
10th October 2019

Together Gibraltar yesterday pledged to an end to in-work poverty and underemployment while also putting forward policies to promote “life-long learning” for Gibraltarians.

Party candidates Erika Pozo, Jackie Anderson and Kamlesh Khubchand put forward policies on education and employment yesterday.

With regards to employment, the party vows to put an end to zero-hour contracts, short-term contracts and “exploitative working conditions”.

Although the GSLP/Liberal government claimed to have eradicated unemployment, Ms Pozo said the reality is very different.

“We know that the zero-hour contracts and supply contracts are being used to skew unemployment figures,” she said.

Together Gibraltar’s policies will work towards providing a “fairer and more successful job market” and Ms Pozo added that everyone has a right to a “dignified salary”.

If elected into government on October 17, the party says it will align the future job strategy with its economic plan and look to increasing homegrown talent.

Together Gibraltar pledges to provide an increase in job opportunities, apprenticeships and training opportunities across the board, while tackling years of nepotism and cronyism in the job market.

This, Ms Pozo said, will be dealt with in a strategy of strict guidelines, rules and regulations which will be implemented in the Ministry for Employment to enable the change and “end corruption” in the job market.

Within the civil service, this will begin with correct job progression, yearly appraisals, and policies to deal with dissatisfaction.

In terms of equality, the party pledges to provide equal pay for men and women and also explore the disparity in pensions between the sexes.

There are also plans to provide a more inclusive working environment for disabled adults, but Together Gibraltar hopes to start working with children with disabilities through education from a young age.

As for education, Ms Anderson presented a policy that will see regulation and standardised first-year learning in nurseries and pre-school education across Gibraltar.

Together Gibraltar will also introduce after-school clubs or summer clubs to help provide a “safe, secure” setting while parents or guardians are in full-time jobs.

If elected into Government, Together Gibraltar also aims to provide adult education services, with an ethos of “learning for life”.

Most Read

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Fresh disruption at Gib airport over ATC staffing issues

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Spain highlights 'Brexit opportunity' for Gib and Campo, but underlines sovereignty stance too

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Local News

Man jailed for 20 years for child rape

Tue 8th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
SSAFA big brew-up at Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron

10th October 2019

Local News
GSLP/Liberals vow to ‘break the back’ of housing list

10th October 2019

Local News
‘Life-long learning’ is the target for TG

10th October 2019

Local News
TG says Gib faces choice between Monaco-style economy or self-reliance

10th October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019