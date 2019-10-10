‘Life-long learning’ is the target for TG

Together Gibraltar yesterday pledged to an end to in-work poverty and underemployment while also putting forward policies to promote “life-long learning” for Gibraltarians.

Party candidates Erika Pozo, Jackie Anderson and Kamlesh Khubchand put forward policies on education and employment yesterday.

With regards to employment, the party vows to put an end to zero-hour contracts, short-term contracts and “exploitative working conditions”.

Although the GSLP/Liberal government claimed to have eradicated unemployment, Ms Pozo said the reality is very different.

“We know that the zero-hour contracts and supply contracts are being used to skew unemployment figures,” she said.

Together Gibraltar’s policies will work towards providing a “fairer and more successful job market” and Ms Pozo added that everyone has a right to a “dignified salary”.

If elected into government on October 17, the party says it will align the future job strategy with its economic plan and look to increasing homegrown talent.

Together Gibraltar pledges to provide an increase in job opportunities, apprenticeships and training opportunities across the board, while tackling years of nepotism and cronyism in the job market.

This, Ms Pozo said, will be dealt with in a strategy of strict guidelines, rules and regulations which will be implemented in the Ministry for Employment to enable the change and “end corruption” in the job market.

Within the civil service, this will begin with correct job progression, yearly appraisals, and policies to deal with dissatisfaction.

In terms of equality, the party pledges to provide equal pay for men and women and also explore the disparity in pensions between the sexes.

There are also plans to provide a more inclusive working environment for disabled adults, but Together Gibraltar hopes to start working with children with disabilities through education from a young age.

As for education, Ms Anderson presented a policy that will see regulation and standardised first-year learning in nurseries and pre-school education across Gibraltar.

Together Gibraltar will also introduce after-school clubs or summer clubs to help provide a “safe, secure” setting while parents or guardians are in full-time jobs.

If elected into Government, Together Gibraltar also aims to provide adult education services, with an ethos of “learning for life”.