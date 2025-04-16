Lifeguard services to begin at local beaches this weekend

Lifeguard services will be available at all Gibraltar beaches, with the exception of Western Beach, every weekend and Bank Holiday starting this Friday, April 18.

This is ahead of the official bathing season which will begin on Saturday June 14.

The Government told the Chronicle that preseason service will be in operation at Catalan Bay and Sandy Bay from 10:30am to 7:30pm. At Eastern Beach from 11am to 8pm and Camp Bay and Little Bay from 11.30am to 8.30pm.

However, the pool facilities at Camp Bay and Little Bay will remain closed until the start of the official bathing season.

An accessible service will also be available at Camp Bay during the preseason, operating in line with lifeguard service hours.

For information of conditions at each beach visit the cameras at https://www.beaches.gi/