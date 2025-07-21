Lincoln Red Imps announced no sale of tickets to public

Gibraltar league champions Lincoln Red Imps were dealt a blow this week after their celebrations in reaching the second round of the Champions League.

Facing former European champions, Serbian side Red Star Belgrade, Lincoln Red Imps officials announced that restrictions had been placed on the sale of ticket.

In an announcement during the weekend Lincoln red Imps officials communicated “Lincoln Red Imps FC would like to inform our supporters that we are unable to release tickets to the general public for our upcoming fixture.

“This decision has been made due to the limited capacity of our stadium and in full alignment with UEFA stadium regulations. As always, the club is committed to adhering to the highest standards set for European competition matches.

“ We understand that this may come as disappointing news to our supporters, and we thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

Known as FK Crevena Zvezda, but better known as Red Star Belgrade, the former Yugoslav club are one of the most successful clubs in Serbia having won the European Cup and Intercontinental Cup, alongside some 36 league titles.

With a huge following the club has also gained a reputation with supporters known for their use of flares, and large travelling group of fans. Frequently captured in youtube videos which have earned them a reputation across Europe.

In April UEFA’s disciplinary committee was to sanction the Serbia club imposing a ban on the sale of away tickets to supporters.

The CEDB in April decided “to fine FK Crvena Zvezda €20,000 and to ban FK Crvena Zvezda from selling tickets to its away supporters for the next one (1) UEFA club competition match, for the racist behaviour of its supporters. Said ban from selling tickets to away supporters is suspended for a probationary period of two (2) years, starting from the date of the present decision.”

They were also fined €6,750 for lighting of fireworks and €27,500 for transmitting a message not fit for a sports event.

The Serbian club had also faced a similar fine in December 2024.

Today’s match between Lincoln red Imps and FK Crvena Zvezda is among one of the biggest the club will face, with the Serbian side considered favorites. However, Lincoln red Imps progress into the second round of the Champions League ahs already guaranteed them a long stay in European competitions this summer. Even if they were to face defeat they would progress into other competitions with the potential of coming within touching distance of the group stages of the Conference League among one of the benefits from their first round victory.