Lincoln Red Imps beat St Joseph coming closer to claiming title

With the cones gone, the nets back in the goals, and the rugby fans having left, it was the turn of the football league’s top clash between Lincoln Red Imps and St Joseph, just two hours after Gibraltar Rugby had faced Sweden at the Europa Sports Stadium.

The match started with intensity, especially from Lincoln Red Imps, who pressed St Joseph and created their first two chances within the opening three minutes.

St Joseph, who had only played a friendly in the past fortnight, took longer to settle into the match, while their opponents had played the previous weekend in the Rock Cup final, lifting their second trophy of the season.

St Joseph forced their first corner after a fine spell of play, capitalising on a defensive error from a back pass.

A cold, wet, drizzly afternoon greeted what was a crucial decider. Just a point clear, Lincoln Red Imps led the league with five matches left to play in the Championship round.

Both sides were aware that defeat could be detrimental to their chances of winning the title and, subsequently, qualifying for the Champions League.

Their last league encounter had seen Lincoln Red Imps demolished by the Blues. However, the Red and Blacks had bounced back to knock St Joseph out of the Rock Cup before going on to take top spot in the league as St Joseph faltered against Lynx.

The intensity continued, with neither side easing off.

The Andorran referees did well to keep the game under control, issuing well-timed yellow cards and stamping down on some challenges to ensure continuity. Both sides threatened in the first half, but they went into the break scoreless.

A draw would have suited Lincoln Red Imps, although it would still leave the door open should they slip up in the final stages of the league.

There was no love lost as the second half began, with tough challenges allowed to flow. Some quick reactions on the ground were largely ignored.

Neither Banda nor Santana had much to do in the first half and saw little action in the opening minutes of the second.

Banda produced a great near-post block in the 51st minute from a strike by Flahli, following an assist from De Barr.

Although not the most technically polished match, the tempo remained high with plenty of physicality.

After that early second-half chance, Lincoln maintained forward momentum.

A corner in the 55th minute was well cleared before De Barr earned Lincoln a free kick. Floated into the area by Nano, Banda failed to gather cleanly, allowing Kike to poke the ball past him as it dropped at his feet, giving Lincoln the lead.

Moments after the restart, a harsh challenge on De Barr, followed by a kick while he was on the ground, went unpunished. Instead, De Barr received a yellow card for reacting.

Tensions continued as the same players clashed again, with De Barr holding his face after being sandwiched and barged from behind. Once again, no card was shown for what appeared to be an intentional challenge with no attempt to play the ball.

Rattled by the goal, St Joseph looked unsettled.

They made further changes, with Jolley among those introduced.

With 64 minutes played, Pablo missed a touch by inches as the ball flashed across the face of goal with only the keeper to beat.

Banda did well again in the 66th minute, blocking Flahli, who had been sent through on goal, just moments after St Joseph had dealt comfortably with a series of corners.

De Barr was once more the target of a challenge, this time resulting in a yellow card for Duiz Lopez.

Although St Joseph enjoyed spells of possession in the final fifteen minutes, they struggled to break into Lincoln’s half effectively.

Sosa won the ball well inside St Joseph’s half and found Kike, who finished past Banda, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Lope was next to receive a yellow card, with twelve minutes remaining.

Despite a long throw and a later corner allowing St Joseph to deliver balls into the area, they were met with resolute defending.

With seven yellow cards already shown, the match began to lose some of its forward momentum.

Lincoln introduced Pozo, while Mula and Kike had already been substituted, reshaping their attacking line.

Protecting their lead became the priority, with most of the play now confined to the Lincoln half.

St Joseph, who had already beaten Lincoln once and scored 90 goals in their 22 matches prior to this, struggled to find a way to seriously test Santana.

A corner in the 86th minute was wasted, easily cleared with no follow-up effort from outside the box.

As the match reached the 90-minute mark, St Joseph faced seven minutes of added time knowing they needed an equaliser to stay firmly in the title race.

The 1–0 result means St Joseph will require Lincoln Red Imps to drop points twice in their remaining four matches, while they must win all of theirs.

Lincoln Red Imps are now just two matches away from claiming the title.